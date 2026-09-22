Amajita on right groove to defend Cosafa Cup title and book Afcon ticket

Amajita will only need a draw against Eswatini on Wednesday to book their ticket to the semi-finals of this year’s Under-20 Cosafa Cup, which also serves as a qualifier for the Under-20 Afcon to be held in Ghana next year.

The match is set to take at 12:00 pm.

This is after the South Africans defeated a stubborn Angola by 2-0 on Monday.

The CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations/Cosafa Qualifier tournament, which is taking place in Mozambique, comes with regional honours and two coveted places at next year’s Afcon in Ghana.

In other matches, which are of significance to Amajita, Eswatini were able to register a 3-2 victory over Lesotho in their last match. Lesotho will now face Angola in the final group stage match at the same time the South Africans are working.

READ: It’s a hard pill to swallow: coach Mdaka after Amajita’s World Cup exit

With one match remaining in the round robin phase, Amajita are top of the table on six points and need only a draw against the young lads from the land of the Swatis to secure a semi-final spot. The South Africans have scored five goals in two fixtures and are yet to concede.

Said Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka: “As much as we respect all the teams in the group, we felt that Angola was one of the strong teams, but credit to the boys, they did very well tactically and also in terms of character.

“In football sometimes you don’t only need a plan, but you need character and the spirit to fight in the field of play, so we really appreciate what the boys did. But also, the technical team did the job very well.”

“We knew where their strong points were and we were able to make sure that defensively we closed those strong areas but at the same time not compromising our attack. As much as we were caught in some other areas, the way we planned gave us the result that we have today. Credit once again to the whole team,” Mdaka added.

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Only the group winners, along with the second-best finisher, will proceed to the last four stage, with the finalists booking their tickets to Ghana.

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