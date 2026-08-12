Amakhosi return to the top with convincing win over Sekhukhune

Kaizer Chiefs reclaimed the top spot in the Betway Premiership after their convincing 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at the FNB Stadium on a chilly Wednesday night.

Amakhosi will now head into their big clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday with their tails up, as they have won both their opening league matches and sit on top with six points.

The Glamour Boys redeemed themselves following the disappointing MTN8 exit over the weekend. Even though the first half was not as inspiring for both sides, Chiefs came out and were the better team in the second stanza, as they managed to break the deadlock in the 63rd minute through youngster Luke Baartman, after some good passage of play.

The goal resulted in the game opening up, with Babina Noko chasing an equaliser, while Chiefs were hoping to kill the game by getting the second; and indeed they did via Mduduzi Shabalala, to walk away with all three points in front of their fans.

Usuthu hold Pirates

In other matches across the country, Orlando Pirates were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by AmaZulu at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Thando Ngwenya cancelled out Tshepang Moremi’s opening goal from the penalty spot to share spoils with the Buccaneers. Both teams had a go at each other, with Pirates having more goal-scoring opportunities, especially in the first half, but their lack of composure in front of goal let them down and cost them two points on the road.

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will once again go to bed frustrated over the poor finishing his side has displayed so far this season. They will now look ahead to another test against Chippa United on Sunday.

Newly promoted Milford FC recorded their first win in the PSL topflight, when they edged Siwelele FC 1-0 at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay; this was thanks to a goal from Menzi Chilli in the 77th minute.