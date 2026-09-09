Another PSL coach bites the dust as Gallants fire Phuti Mohafe

In less than 10 games played in the Betway Premiership, three coaches have already been shown the door by their clubs, with Phuti Mohafe being the latest at Marumo Gallants.
Mohafe joins Cedric Kaze (Sekhukhune United) and Lehlohonolo Seema (Siwelele FC) on the list of coaches who have already lost their jobs due to an uninspiring start to the season.
Gallants are winless in their opening five games in the league with two points and find themselves languishing in the relegation zone on number 15.
“Marumo Gallants FC confirms that the club has parted ways with head coach Phuti Mohafe and assistant coach Musa Bilankulu with immediate effect,” the club stated in a statement on Wednesday.
“The club will not be commenting further on the circumstances surrounding the decision or engaging on the merits of the matter. In the interim, second assistant coach Trevor Mathiane will assume responsibility as interim head coach.
“While the club continues its search for a new head coach, Marumo Gallants remains focused on ensuring continuity within the team and maintaining its preparations and commitments for the remainder of the season.”
Promising arrival ends in disappointment
Mohafe joined Gallants at the start of the season with so much excitement around him from Polokwane City, but the lanky tactician struggled to hit the ground running.
Gallants’ next league assignment will be away to the red-hot AmaZulu FC side on Saturday, with Mathiane hoping to inspire Bahlabani ba ntwa to their first win of the season.
Meanwhile, the club also confirmed two new arrivals, with Daniel Mendami and Abdoulaye Mariko joining on loan from Orlando Pirates. Gallants midfielder Bheki Mabuza went the other way and joined the Buccaneers on a permanent transfer.
- Three coaches, including Phuti Mohafe of Marumo Gallants, Cedric Kaze of Sekhukhune United, and Lehlohonolo Seema of Siwelele FC, have been dismissed in the Betway Premiership season after less than 10 games.
- Marumo Gallants parted ways with head coach Phuti Mohafe and assistant coach Musa Bilankulu following a winless start of five games and two points, placing them 15th in the league.
- Trevor Mathiane has been appointed as interim head coach of Marumo Gallants while the club searches for a permanent replacement.
- Marumo Gallants have signed Daniel Mendami and Abdoulaye Mariko on loan from Orlando Pirates, while midfielder Bheki Mabuza moved permanently to Orlando Pirates.
- Marumo Gallants will face AmaZulu FC in their next league match, aiming to achieve their first win of the season.