Another PSL coach bites the dust as Gallants fire Phuti Mohafe

In less than 10 games played in the Betway Premiership, three coaches have already been shown the door by their clubs, with Phuti Mohafe being the latest at Marumo Gallants.

Mohafe joins Cedric Kaze (Sekhukhune United) and Lehlohonolo Seema (Siwelele FC) on the list of coaches who have already lost their jobs due to an uninspiring start to the season.

Gallants are winless in their opening five games in the league with two points and find themselves languishing in the relegation zone on number 15.

“Marumo Gallants FC confirms that the club has parted ways with head coach Phuti Mohafe and assistant coach Musa Bilankulu with immediate effect,” the club stated in a statement on Wednesday.

“The club will not be commenting further on the circumstances surrounding the decision or engaging on the merits of the matter. In the interim, second assistant coach Trevor Mathiane will assume responsibility as interim head coach.

“While the club continues its search for a new head coach, Marumo Gallants remains focused on ensuring continuity within the team and maintaining its preparations and commitments for the remainder of the season.”

Promising arrival ends in disappointment

Mohafe joined Gallants at the start of the season with so much excitement around him from Polokwane City, but the lanky tactician struggled to hit the ground running.

Gallants’ next league assignment will be away to the red-hot AmaZulu FC side on Saturday, with Mathiane hoping to inspire Bahlabani ba ntwa to their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed two new arrivals, with Daniel Mendami and Abdoulaye Mariko joining on loan from Orlando Pirates. Gallants midfielder Bheki Mabuza went the other way and joined the Buccaneers on a permanent transfer.