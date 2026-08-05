Ashley du Preez makes sensational return to the winelands

It’s official: Ashley Du Preez has rejoined Stellenbosch FC on a permanent transfer from Kaizer Chiefs in a deal that sees the speedy forward return for a second spell at the winelands club.

Du Preez had a topsy-turvy stay in Naturena where he was loved and loathed at the same time by the fickle and hard-to-impress Amakhosi supporters. The 29-year-old spent four seasons with Chiefs after arriving in July 2022, and scored 19 goals, provided six assists in 96 appearances for the Glamour Boys. He also won a few caps for the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

He started his professional career with Stellies and made 98 appearances across all competitions during his six-year spell with the club, before joining Chiefs ahead of the 2022-23 season. He helped Amakhosi win the 2025 Nedbank Cup trophy, before his sensational return to the Winelands this week where he penning a new long-term deal with the Maroons.

“I always knew that I would come back to Stellenbosch,” Du Preez told the Stellies website. “It’s great to be back where I grew up and at the Club where it all started for me, and to be part of the Stellenbosch family again.

“The community knows me well and has supported me since the start of my professional career, so being a local player and representing the Club again is a huge honour and privilege for me. It’s an amazing feeling to be back.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Stellenbosch FC CEO, Rob Benadie: “Ashley has always held a special relationship with this Club and the Stellenbosch community, so we are incredibly excited to bring him home.

“He is also an exceptional footballer who has consistently proven his quality in the Betway Premiership over a number of years, and we believe he will add enormous value to our squad both on and off the field,” said Benadie.

According to Stellenbosch, Du Preez has been handed the iconic No. 10 jersey for the 2026-27 season and could be in line to make his debut when Stellenbosch FC take on Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on 11 August.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter