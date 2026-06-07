Bafana Bafana Lucky Fans arrive in Mexico with a bang and a razzmatazz 

Bafana Bafana supporters and the Lucky Fans entourage arrived at Mexico City International Airport with a bang on Saturday night (Sunday, 1am SA time). The airport came to a standstill as the South Africans created a razzmatazz the Mzansi way — beating their drums, blowing their vuvuzelas and singing their war cries.

The Lucky Fans delegation is in Mexico courtesy of the South African Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. The locals and other travelling supporters were in awe of Bafana fans as they took videos, pictures, selfies and joined in the singing and dancing.

The South Africans then made their way to the city of Pachuca, where Bafana are camping for the 2026 Fifa World Cup which starts on Thursday.

On Sunday, the fans will attend a Bafana Bafana 2010 World Legends XI versus Mexico 2010 Legends exhibition match in Pachuca. The match is a sentimental encounter between the two countries, having opened the 2010 World Cup in SA. They will also play against each other in this year’s World Cup opening match on Thursday at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Tickets for that were long sold out.

Preparations are going ahead in the Bafana camp with coach Hugo Broos fine-tuning his charges for the big assignment against Mexico. The whole world will be watching the match since it is the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup. Broos’s team has grown in confidence and they qualified for the World Cup comfortably, even after they were deducted three points during the qualifiers.

One of the most popular fans, Masilo Machaka, said: “We are here to show Mexican people what Mzansi is all about. Our team is very strong and I think we are going to surprise the world and Mexico when we play against them. We are very proud of SA and thank the department of sports and Minister Gayton McKenzie for allowing us, ordinary citizens, to be part of history and support our favourite team here in Mexico.”

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