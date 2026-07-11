Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams has passed away

Sunday World understands that Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams sadly passed away after he allegedly took his own life at his home in Stellenbosch on Saturday morning.

The shocking news comes just days after Adams returned from the 2026 Fifa World Cup with the national team in the Americas.

Two weeks ago, the 25-year-old was mourning the passing of his 72-year-old grandmother, Marianna Adams, a day before the Bafana game against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium.

This is a developing story…

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