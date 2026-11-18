Bafana Bafana landed back at the OR Tambo International Airport safely from Nairobi on Wednesday, after getting the job done against Kenya in their highly contested Group D Afcon qualifier tie on Tuesday night.

Bafana responded with an impressive 2-1 win away to the Harambee Stars, following the disappointing 2-2 stalemate at home last Friday.

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The result means that coach Pitso Mosimane’s charges returned to the top of their Group and remain unbeaten, with two games to go in their mission to qualify for the continental showpiece in June next year. The tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Speaking to the media at the airport upon their arrival, Mosimane summed up their back-to-back encounters against coach Benni McCarthy’s Kenyan side as tough, but commended his side for showing character.

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Mosimane praises team’s character

“I would firstly like to thank the support from the country, because going to Kenya, we tripped a bit at the Orlando Stadium. But what was important for us was to correct [mistakes], and we corrected them,” Mosimane acknowledged.

“It was a difficult space in Kenya, and I never thought our forward players would be that competitive on the conditions of that pitch, because it was flooded the day before the match. But the boys showed character; they can play under any conditions, especially away.

“So, for me, that means we have the character. This is a journey, and we will try to fight to stay on top of the log. We should just be humble for the position we are in because it is not going to be easy,” he added.

Focus turns to final group fixtures

Bafana will now get a break before reconvening next year for their final two Group D matches later in March – first away to Guinea in their top-of-the-log clash, and will hope to wrap it up against Eritrea at home, having already secured qualification for the Afcon.

READ: Is Pitso criticism justifiable despite his unbeaten Bafana run?

“We need to try and beat Guinea because we now have the confidence that we can win away, so we need to go to Guinea and win. Why not? We can with this team. I am not saying it will happen, but I believe it can happen.

“But we will need to build that culture and mentality so that we can score goals in Guinea. Eritrea scored in Guinea, so why can’t we believe that we can also score?

“So, let us hope for the best, and at least we have a break. And we will also hope the players will come back in better match condition and get to full match fitness,” Mosimane concluded.