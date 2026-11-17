Bafana Bafana starlet Relebohile Mofokeng was on target once again, as he scored the winning goal of the match in their 1-0 win over Kenya to return to the top of their group on Tuesday night.

Bafana are now on 10 points after four matches, with three wins and one draw, followed by chasers Guinea, who are right on their heels with nine points in Group D.

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Kenya, who have already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) by virtue of being co-hosts, are third with two points and Eritrea bottom with one point.

READ: Mosimane confident Bafana will bounce back against Kenya in Nairobi

Pressure eases ahead of final fixtures

Coach Pitso Mosimane will be a relieved man heading into the final two games in March next year, especially after the recent criticism and backlash after dropping points against the Harambee Stars at home last Friday.

In the midst of the Mbekezeli Mbokazi outcry and the country pretty much divided over the topic, Mosimane stuck to his guns and remained with the center-back pairing of Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya, while the Chicago Fire star defender was on the bench.

The Bafana coach only made two changes to the team that started at the Orlando Arena last Friday, with Samukelo Kabini and Thalente Mbatha coming on for Aubrey Modiba and Tshepang Moremi, respectively.

READ: Brilliant Pitso’s brought back Bafana spark

Fast-paced contest in Nairobi

Both teams started the game at a high tempo, as it was end-to-end stuff, especially in the opening 20 minutes of the game. Though there weren’t any clear-cut chances created, the first half displayed exciting and electrifying football, with the Nyayo National Stadium crowd buzzing.

Bafana were banging on the door of the home side in the dying moments of the first half, but the stubborn Kenyan defense did not crack, and they went into the break goalless.

Mofokeng delivers decisive blow

The tempo of the game did not drop in the second half, as the two sides came out guns blazing. Bafana were the ones who managed to find the back of the net through Mofokeng, who benefited from a defensive blunder, after the Kenyans could not clear their lines. Mofokeng completed his brace, when he caught the Harambee Stars defense napping once again to make it 2-0 before being substituted off.

The home side almost repeated what they did last week, as they almost broke South African hearts at the death, when they pulled one back and almost scored an equaliser in stoppage time, but the Bafana defense, with the boost of Mbokazi, was equal to the task and ensured that the survive the last-minute scare.

It must be mentioned that Mosimane’s substitutes, notably Siyanda Ndlovu, made a positive impact on the game. Ndlovu caused problems for the Kenyan defense on the right side, and his performance on debut will surely not go unnoticed, as he played a vital role in Bafana scoring that goal and earning the much-needed three points on the road.