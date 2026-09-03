Bafana secure crucial friendly match against former African champs Egypt

Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane will be back in familiar territory after Bafana secured an important, high-profile friendly match against the Pharaohs of Egypt, in an international friendly match to be played at the Cairo International Stadium next month.

Mosimane worked in Cairo for two years when he coached African Club of the Century, Al Ahly SC, leading the north Africans to two consecutive CAF Champions League trophies.

Egypt, the former African champions, have confirmed to the South African Football Association (Safa) that the match will be played on October 4. Kickoff is at 8 pm (SA time).

READ: Pitso Mosimane gets his men as Safa sweetens deal

Mosimane will take his place on the bench for the first time when Bafana open their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) account against Guinea in a home qualifier on Saturday, September 26. The South African senior men’s national team will then travel to face Eritrea away on Wednesday, September 30.

Bafana Bafana will wrap up their assignments on the road with the clash against the North Africans on October 4.

“Matches against Egypt are always tough and we do not expect anything less in this latest installment. I think that coach Pitso’s return to Bafana Bafana will add another twist because they know him very well in the North African country. This will be another great test for both teams,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

READ: Jordaan gives Mosimane clear mandate for Bafana

News of the possibility of a match between SA and Egypt was greeted with excitement in the North African country as the two nations have a long-running rivalry. Their last meeting had no shortage of drama as Bafana suffered a 0-1 defeat to a 10-man Egypt in an incident-riddled Afcon Group B match in Morocco in December 2025. Mo Salah scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 45th minute to win the game for the North Africans.

Mosimane is expected to announce a preliminary squad for the Afcon qualifiers before the end of the week.

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