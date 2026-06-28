Bafana’s heroics must spark a football renaissance

The South African football team have defied the logic of global spreadsheets, analysts and soccer pundits by doing the unthinkable and creating probably the biggest upset of the 2026 Fifa World Cup to date.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- The South African football team have defied the logic of global spreadsheets, analysts and soccer pundits by doing the unthinkable and creating probably the biggest upset of the 2026 Fifa World Cup to date.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.