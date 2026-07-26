Banyana back in hostile Morocco for third Wafcon in a row

Those who have travelled extensively, especially up the continent in north Africa, will comprehend how nauseating it can be covering tournaments in Morocco. You can be easily hoodwinked by the allure of their sultry beaches, the captivating beauty of Casablanca, their efficient transport system, their enchanting historic sites and also their breathtaking stadiums – but the sad reality is that Morocco, as picturesque and charming as it is, can be unpleasant during major international events.

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