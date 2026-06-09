Soccer

Banyana bounce back to stun world champions Japan in historic win

By Mokgadi Makwela
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Linda Motlhalo scored the solitary goal that sealed Banyana Banyana's victory against Japan. / X/@Banyana_Banyana

Banyana Banyana avenged their loss to Japan in the second of their two-match series by clinching a hard fought 1-0 victory in Osaka earlier on Tuesday.

This is the first time the South African women’s team has defeated the world champions in an officially recognised match ahead of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

This after Banyana suffered a brutal 5-0 defeat against Japan on Saturday.

Linda Motlhalo scored the solitary goal of the match, which also marked captain Refiloe Jane’s 150th appearance for the team.

Banyana are using the matches against Japan as part of preparations for their upcoming Wafcon tournament in July.

Read more: Banyana Banyana set to face Japan as part of Wafcon preparations

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Banyana Banyana secured a 1-0 win over Japan in Osaka, avenging their earlier 5-0 loss.
  • This victory marks the first time South Africa's women's team has beaten the world champions in an official match.
  • Linda Motlhalo scored the lone goal of the game.
  • The match celebrated captain Refiloe Jane’s 150th appearance for Banyana Banyana.
  • These matches against Japan serve as preparation for the upcoming Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in July.
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Banyana Banyana avenged their loss to Japan in the second of their two-match series by clinching a hard fought 1-0 victory in Osaka earlier on Tuesday.

This is the first time the South African women's team has defeated the world champions in an officially recognised match ahead of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

This after Banyana suffered a brutal 5-0 defeat against Japan on Saturday.

Linda Motlhalo scored the solitary goal of the match, which also marked captain Refiloe Jane’s 150th appearance for the team.

Banyana are using the matches against Japan as part of preparations for their upcoming Wafcon tournament in July.

Read more: Banyana Banyana set to face Japan as part of Wafcon preparations

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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