Black Stars aim to upset England in blockbuster clash

Ghana have played in some colossal matches in previous FIFA World Cup tournaments and were able to handle themselves admirably.

On Tuesday night, they are set for yet another sizzling encounter when they play against one of the World Cup favourites, England, at the Boston Stadium. Kick-off is 10:00 pm (SA time).

The Black Stars are in the right groove to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition after they administered a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over Panama in their opening match last week. The victory left Ghana assistant coach Roger de Sa elated and also charged up for tonight’s (Tuesday’s) encounter with the superstars of England. De Sa, a South African, is a former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and Orlando Pirates coach.

Black Stars off to a great start

Ghana won their opening match in the referee’s optional time, and Caleb Yirenkyi’s 95th-minute goal really broke the hearts of the Panama players and supporters at the Toronto Stadium. Ghana’s win over the South Americans means that the West Africans were off to a great start, and they will now face England with their tails up this evening.

De Sa was roped into the Black Stars outfit by head coach and his long-time partner in crime and former Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz, who was given the job in June. This is after Ghana parted ways with previous coach Otto Addo earlier in the month.

‘Every game is like a cup final’

“We will have a go at England that’s for sure,” De Sa opened up to Sunday World.

“We had a slow start in our first match, but we got better as the game progressed. We then needed to recover and plan for England the best way we could. Three points in our first game were vital. Now we’re in it and every game is like a cup final.

“For England, we are ready as we can be. It will be tough, but it’s football. We will have our usual plan and play our way. We have prepared the guys physically and mentally – now we must have a go at them,” he added.

De Sa explained further that they will not have special plans for any of the big England names such as Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Tristan Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka. He said that they will play their usual game and that they do not need to focus a lot on their fancied opponents.

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