Broos explains why he dropped Kekana from Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has given a detailed explanation behind the omission of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana from the latest squad.

Broos named his final 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan this month.

Some of the notable absentees from the squad were Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster, and Ricardo Goss due to injuries.

Among them was Kekana, who was left out of the squad following the return of Mothobi Mvala and Siyabonga Ngezana. The pair had been nursing injuries.

Tough decision to make

Speaking to the media at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday, Broos said leaving out Kekana was a difficult decision to make but one that had to be made due to stiff competition.

“It was a matter of choice; that is why I had to leave him out. It was a tough decision that I had to make,” Bross said.

“The question you must always ask yourself is if I take Mvala, am I supposed to leave out Ngezana, [Rushwin] Dortley, or [Nkosinathi] Sibisi? It was a difficult choice to make, and as a coach, that is your job.

“You must make the tough choices, and they are not always nice — not only for me but for the player. So, this is just a choice that I made, and I hope it was the right choice.”

Percy Tau left out again

Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane did not make the final cut after getting his first call-up in the previous squad. Al Ahly star Percy Tau is also out of the squad.

Mihlali Mayambela and in-form Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa returned to the team, while Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens earned himself a first call-up.

“We now have a new addition to the team in Sage with Ricardo being injured. I think he deserves to be with the team because he made fantastic performances with Stellenbosch this season.

“So, I’m sure that he will adapt very quickly with this group.” Broos added.

Bafana will first play Uganda away next week Friday before returning home to host South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium on November 19.

Bafana Bafana squad

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns); Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC); Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders:

Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United); Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns); Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs); Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates); Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns); Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns); Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC); Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns); Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns); Luke le Roux (IFK Värnamo, Sweden); Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)

Strikers:

Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus); Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City); Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates); Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates); Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns); Elias Mokwana (Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia); Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns); Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

