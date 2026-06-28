Broos’s Bafana outshine the talented Class of ’98 and 2002

In his five years as Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos has developed into some sort of an enigma. Those who like Broos adore him to bits, and those who loathe him detest him as if he has leprosy.

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