In his five years as Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos has developed into some sort of an enigma. Those who like Broos adore him to bits, and those who loathe him detest him as if he has leprosy.
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- Hugo Broos has been the coach of Bafana Bafana for five years.
- His coaching style and persona have made him an enigmatic figure.
- He has a polarizing effect: some people greatly admire him.
- Others strongly dislike him, almost as if he has a severe stigma.
- The full story is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.