Bucs survive late drama to book MTN8 semi-final spot

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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- Orlando Pirates won 2-1 against 10-man Durban City in the MTN8 quarter-final at Orlando Arena to advance to the semi-finals.
- Brooklyn Poggenpoel of Durban City was sent off after a foul on Yanela Mbuthuma, giving Pirates a numerical advantage.
- Patrick Maswanganyi scored a penalty for Pirates, while Jean Lwamba equalised for Durban City before Gamphani Lungu scored the winning goal for Pirates in the last minute of extra time.
- Sebastian Pedersen, a new signing for Pirates, made his debut and was welcomed by fans with the “Viking Row” before the match.
- Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou acknowledged the team's struggles with fluidity and finishing but urged patience as new players are integrated.