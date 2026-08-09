Soccer

Bucs survive late drama to book MTN8 semi-final spot

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 08: Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates and Thabo Nodada op Durban City during the MTN8, Quarter Final match between Orlando Pirates and Durban City FC at Orlando Amstel Arena on August 08, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

By Siyasanga Monoalibe

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  • Orlando Pirates won 2-1 against 10-man Durban City in the MTN8 quarter-final at Orlando Arena to advance to the semi-finals.
  • Brooklyn Poggenpoel of Durban City was sent off after a foul on Yanela Mbuthuma, giving Pirates a numerical advantage.
  • Patrick Maswanganyi scored a penalty for Pirates, while Jean Lwamba equalised for Durban City before Gamphani Lungu scored the winning goal for Pirates in the last minute of extra time.
  • Sebastian Pedersen, a new signing for Pirates, made his debut and was welcomed by fans with the “Viking Row” before the match.
  • Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou acknowledged the team's struggles with fluidity and finishing but urged patience as new players are integrated.

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