Can Cardoso lead Downs closer to MTN8 glory against Arrows?

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will has another shot at leading the African champions close to MTN8 glory when they face off against Golden Arrows in their semi-final second leg at the King Zwelithini Stadium this afternoon.

Sundowns enter the tie trailing 1-0, including an away-goal disadvantage against a side that is yet to concede in six games under coach Pitso Dladla.

So, Masandawana will most likely have to dig deep for the win against Arrows if they are to continue their journey in the competition and get closer to ending the MTN8 misfortune.

Cardoso will, though, hope his charges will pick up from where they left off midweek, when they put five past AmaZulu. The return of Teboho Mokoena from injury and Brayan Leon finally getting back onto the scoresheet will serve as a motivation to Cardoso that they can crack the stubborn Arrows defence and see them off.

Sundowns have won the MTN8 trophy four times in their history and lifted it once in 18 years, with their last triumph coming in 2021 under the stewardship of co-coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi, with Steve Komphela serving as an assistant.

“The MTN8 trophy has not been at Chloorkop, but it is a trophy that we value as much as others.

We intend to qualify for the final, and if we do show the right attitude against Arrows, we will fight for the trophy,” Cardoso said.

“It is not a good thing that in 18 years, Sundowns have only won the MTN8 once. And I remember asking my players after the game against Polokwane City that when there is a pattern like this, of winning the MTN8 once in 18 years, we must try to find different ways to approach the competition, and I will surely remind the boys again ahead of this match,” he added.

Having already managed to successfully deliver the CAF Championship League title a decade later, Cardoso will want to prove that he may just be the lucky charm and the man to deliver the elusive silverware at Sundowns.

The game between the Brazilians and Abafana Bes’thende is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.