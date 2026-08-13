Canan Moodie and Boks ready to switch their focus on All Blacks

The Springboks returned to South Africa earlier this week in two groups after completing their Rugby Championship assignment in Argentina. Players underwent recovery and flush-out gym sessions following the long journey before resuming preparations for the challenges that lie ahead.

According to SA Rugby, the full training squad, including players who remained in South Africa during the Argentina tour, will reconvene in Johannesburg on Friday and Saturday as preparations intensify for four consecutive Tests against the All Blacks.

Four-Test series awaits

The inaugural RGR series promises an unprecedented showdown between rugby’s two most successful nations.

The Springboks and All Blacks will meet on four successive weekends, beginning at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 22, before moving to DHL Stadium in Cape Town on August 29. The teams will then return to Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on September 5 before concluding the series at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, United States, on September 12.

Moodie believes the Argentina Test provided valuable lessons and momentum heading into the blockbuster series.

“We got out of that game what we wanted to, so now it’s full focus on the All Blacks series,” Moodie said.

“They’ve already played against the DHL Stormers and the Hollywoodbets Sharks, so we’ll be dialled into what they’re doing, and preparing as best we can.”

Valuable game time for returning stars

The 23-year-old midfielder said the encounter against Los Pumas was particularly beneficial for several Springboks returning from injury.

Veteran forwards Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and Siya Kolisi, along with backs Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Morne van den Berg, all gained crucial match fitness as Erasmus continues to build combinations ahead of the demanding series.

“I think a lot of the boys who returned from injuries aren’t quite match-fit yet, so getting 80 minutes (of game time) was very important,” said Moodie.

“It wasn’t easy, but the guys showed a lot of character, and hopefully we can carry that into the next Test series, and when it gets tough, we can dig deep and hopefully get the result.”

Hostile Buenos Aires crowd a useful test

While South Africa will enjoy home-ground advantage in three of the four matches against New Zealand, Moodie said the challenging atmosphere in Buenos Aires offered useful preparation for the pressure that comes with major Test rugby.

The Springboks had to contend with a passionate Argentine crowd, fatigue and a tactical kicking game from the hosts, but emerged victorious by relying on their structures and systems.

“It took a lot of character, but our systems were there backing us against the fatigue, their long kicking game, and a hostile crowd, and that worked out for us,” he said.

Moodie added that the team had prepared thoroughly for the hostile conditions and executed their plans effectively despite several players experiencing the venue for the first time.

Wallabies clash follows All Blacks series

After completing the four-match showdown against New Zealand, the Springboks will face another significant Southern Hemisphere challenge when they travel to Perth to take on Australia in a one-off Test match on September 27.

For now, however, the focus remains firmly on the All Blacks as South Africa prepares for what promises to be a defining month of international rugby.