Cedric Kaze officially unveiled as the new Sekhukhune United boss

Sekhukhune United has officially announced Cedric Kaze as the head coach ahead of the new PSL season, with the former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach expected to make an immediate impact.

“Coach Kaze brings a wealth of experience, having worked within the Burundi national team structures, at the renowned FC Barcelona Academy in Canada and as part of the successful Young Africans SC technical team in Tanzania,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

“His expertise in player development, team building and high-performance football makes him a valuable addition to Sekhukhune United.”

Kaze formed part of the technical team led by Nasreddine Nabi that ended the decade-long trophy drought at Chiefs two seasons ago.

He later took over the co-coaching role with recently appointed Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef at Amakhosi, where they inspired Amakhosi to their best league finish in six years after finishing third and ultimately qualifying them for the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Will help club pursue ambition

Babina Noko CEO Jonas Malatji welcomed Kaze to the club, stating that his experience and understanding of the PSL will come in handy.

“As the club continues to pursue its ambitions, we are delighted to welcome coach Kaze to Sekhukhune United,” Malatji said.

“His extensive football background, proven leadership and valuable understanding of the Betway Premiership and the South African football landscape give us great confidence as we look ahead.”

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune have been one of the busiest clubs in the off-season, having already released over 10 players, including goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner. Sekhukhune’s club captain, Linda Mntambo, announced his retirement from football.

The club also parted ways with three technical team members who worked under Eric Tinkler: Andre Arendse, Marc van Heerden, and analyst Kyle Solomon.