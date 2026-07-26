Soccer

Champions Pirates expected to make a clean sweep at the PSL Awards

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Champions Pirates expected to make a clean sweep at the PSL Awards
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 11: Oswin Appollis of the Orlando Pirates celebrates scoring a goal during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay at Orlando Amstel Arena on March 11, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

After years of trying and near misses, Orlando Pirates finally dumped the tag of being a bridesmaid in the dustbin after they knocked Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the PSL mountain, and getting the crown as the 2025/26 Betway Premiership league champions.

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  • After years of trying and near misses, Orlando Pirates finally dumped the tag of being a bridesmaid in the dustbin after they knocked Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the PSL mountain, and getting the crown as the 2025/26 Betway Premiership league champions.
  • 🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app Kgomotso Mokoena.

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