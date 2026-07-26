Champions Pirates expected to make a clean sweep at the PSL Awards

After years of trying and near misses, Orlando Pirates finally dumped the tag of being a bridesmaid in the dustbin after they knocked Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the PSL mountain, and getting the crown as the 2025/26 Betway Premiership league champions.
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- After years of trying and near misses, Orlando Pirates finally dumped the tag of being a bridesmaid in the dustbin after they knocked Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the PSL mountain, and getting the crown as the 2025/26 Betway Premiership league champions.
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