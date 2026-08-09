Soccer

Chiefs aim for MTN8 as they kick off campaign against Arrows

By Sunday World
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POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 10: Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

By Siyasanga Monoalibe

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  • The 2026/27 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season has begun, with the MTN8 competition already underway involving defending champions Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
  • Kaizer Chiefs will return to the MTN8 Cup after a two-year absence, hosting Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium today at 6pm.
  • Kaizer Chiefs started the current season with a 3-1 victory over Kruger United and aim to build on this momentum to win the MTN8 trophy.
  • Kaizer Chiefs last won the MTN8 Cup in 2014 by defeating Orlando Pirates 1-0.
  • Team captain Brandon Petersen expressed confidence in winning the MTN8, stating the team will treat every game like a final and highlighted the motivation that comes with competing.

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