Chiefs aim for MTN8 as they kick off campaign against Arrows

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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- The 2026/27 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season has begun, with the MTN8 competition already underway involving defending champions Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
- Kaizer Chiefs will return to the MTN8 Cup after a two-year absence, hosting Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium today at 6pm.
- Kaizer Chiefs started the current season with a 3-1 victory over Kruger United and aim to build on this momentum to win the MTN8 trophy.
- Kaizer Chiefs last won the MTN8 Cup in 2014 by defeating Orlando Pirates 1-0.
- Team captain Brandon Petersen expressed confidence in winning the MTN8, stating the team will treat every game like a final and highlighted the motivation that comes with competing.