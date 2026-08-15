Chiefs and Downs share spoils in action-packed draw at FNB

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns registered a 1-1 draw in an action-packed and entertaining Betway Premiership encounter played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Both teams played as if their lives depended on the result as they went at each other from the first whistle.

The match was the first big game of the new season at the FNB Stadium, with just over 68 000 of the 75 000 allocated tickets sold for safety and precautionary measures. It’s a pity that fans are still arriving at the stadium late, something that causes traffic congestion and long queues when they finally enter the stadium premises.

Langelihle Phili and Cassius Mailula both got on the score sheet and the result meant that Chiefs remain on top of the log standings with seven points.

But on the grandstands, the supporters came to the party and created a razzmatazz and a big party. Even though the gigantic stadium was not filled to capacity, those who attended the much-awaited match cheered hard for their teams and spurred their players. The players too did not disappoint and provided top-quality football and entertainment for the supporters.

The action swung from end to end in the first half, but it was only a lack of goals that was a big bore. Both teams created numerous scoring opportunities, but the strikers had surely left their scoring boots in the change rooms.

Things changed for the better after the break, and Phila opened the scoring after some hard work from Siphesihle Ndlovu in the middle. Ndlovu waltzed past a few Sundowns defenders and rolled the ball onto the path of Phila who drilled the ball past Downs goalie Ronwen Williams.

Sundowns super-sub and returning soldier Cassius Mailula silenced the vociferous Chiefs when he equalised after Amakhosi keeper Brendon Petersen mistimed a cross from the right wing. Mailula pounced and beat Petersen to the ball with his header rolling into an empty net.

Ndlovu was honoured with the Match of the Man accolade after he toiled and fought for each and every ball in the middle of the park.

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