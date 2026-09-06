Kaizer Chiefs target scalp of wounded Siwelele at Dobsonville

While Orlando Pirates will be busy with CAF Champions League duties in Mauritius, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will be on a mission to apply pressure at the top of the table when they line up for their respective Betway Premiership encounters this afternoon.

Sundowns will face off against a tricky Golden Arrows side in a space of seven days at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, at 3pm. Chiefs, on the other hand, will entertain struggling Siwelele FC at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto at 5:30 pm.

Siwelele are yet to record a win so far this season – losing two and drawing two and languishing in position 14 after four games. So, coach Lehlohonolo Seema will be desperate to get their first win, and doing it against Chiefs would surely give his side confidence ahead of the long FIFA international break.

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However, achieving that will certainly not be easy, and Amakhosi midfield maestro Lebohang Maboe is very much wary of the threat posed by a wounded team, who also beat them last season.

“This is our home game, so we want to win, but we are wary of the fact that Siwelele have not won any match so far this season, so it is going to be a very tricky game,” Maboe said ahead of the game.

“They beat us in the second round of last season, so we know what kind of team we are going up against. But, in the end, it is our home game, and we must win it so that we put smiles on the Amakhosi supporters’ faces come the final whistle.”

The in-form midfielder was on the scoresheet for Amakhosi in their 2-2 draw against Richards Bay and admitted that the goal serves as a confidence booster, having last found the back of