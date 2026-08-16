Coventry City return to the English top flight after 25 years

By Siyasanga Monoalibe

The question of whether the English Premier League (EPL) is the best in the world may still be up for debate, but what is certain and surely not up for discussion is the fact that the EPL remains the most entertaining and followed league in the world, and it is back!

Reigning champions Arsenal will commence their league title defence against newly-promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

The Gunners will be involved in a curtain-raiser match today at 4pm against rivals and last season’s FA Cup winners Manchester City, in their Community Shield encounter.

With the 2026-27 campaign expected to bring more heat and adrenaline, we look at some of the newly-promoted teams, individual players and what is likely to go down this season in England.

Who are the newly-promoted teams?

Every season, the EPL welcomes three newly-promoted clubs from the Championship. Last season, there was Burnley.

This season, Championship winners Coventry City return to the English top flight after a 25-year absence.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard coaches the team and plays their home games at Coventry Building Society Arena.

Hull City, who secured EPL status by winning the play-offs, return after their last appearance in the 2016-17 season.

The Tigers are coached by a Bosnian international, Sergej Jakirovic, and open their account in front of their fans at the MKM Stadium against Man United on Saturday

afternoon.

Ipswich Town were in the Premier League not so long ago, as they were one of the newcomers during the 2024-25 season, but immediately suffered relegation.

They have now returned and will hope to make the best of this opportunity, with their fight and mandate being to remain in the top-flight come the end of the season.

Players to watch this season

Youri Tielemans was a marvel to watch last season in Aston Villa colours and helped the club win the Europa League.

Now in Manchester United red colours, the Belgian is expected to improve his four assists and 28 chances created from last season, since he will be playing alongside the reigning EPL Player of the Season, Bruno Fernandes.

Other players that will be interesting to watch, apart from the usual heavy hitters Erling Haaland and Fernandes, will be the likes of Igor Jesus of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers, Man City’s Antoine Semenyo and Man United’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Predicted Golden Boot winner

With Mohamed Salah now gone and out to test himself in Turkey at Trabzonspor, Man City’s goal-scoring machine Haaland will undoubtedly be the frontrunner to win the Golden Boot once again.

The lanky Norwegian striker banged in 27 goals in 35 matches last season and secured his third Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons since joining the Citizens.

Haaland was only five goals ahead of Igor Thiago of Brentford in the race for the accolade, and the Brazilian is expected to take his level a little higher and challenge for the award once again this season.

Who is likely to be crowned EPL champions?

Arsenal remain the favourites to win the league and defend their title, as they look like the best of the oiled machines so far.

Out of all their competitors, they are the only team that will be continuing with the same coach, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and even Manchester United all under coaches who will probably need some time to fully implement their respective philosophies.

The Gunners made a marquee signing of Brazilian midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes, who arrived from Newcastle United and could prove to be that missing piece to Mikel Arteta’s puzzle from last season.