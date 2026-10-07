Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his silence over his Portugal walkout, and mentioned that he is not retiring from the national team, the global superstar still accused Portugal’s new head coach Jorge Jesus of broken promises in his lengthy statement to his almost billion Instagram followers.

“If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team,” said Ronaldo in his statement.

Ronaldo said an eight-point document was prepared saying he had never demanded playing time, had respected Jesus’ decisions and that the coach asking “someone of the stature of Pele or Maradona” to warm up without bringing him on had been a mistake.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo shatters records and becomes first man to score in six World Cups

Disagreement over private talks

Portugal’s record appearance holder said the agreed notes did not require Jesus to apologise to him but said the coach’s public remarks did not reflect their private discussion.

The Portugal coach had initially denied that there was a fall-out between him and Portugal’s biggest sports star and mentioned that the country’s highest capped player was still welcomed into the team if he wanted to return after he left unceremoniously. Ronaldo has played a staggering 234 times for Portugal and scored mind-boggling 146 goals – the highest number in the history of football.

Jesus keeps door open

After Portugal’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Norway in the Uefa Nations League match on Sunday, Jesus explained that the door was still open for Ronaldo to come back to the national team.

Sources, however, said that because Jesus stopped short of specifically apologizing, Ronaldo has now opted to not return to the team while Jesus is the coach.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team,” Jesus was quoted by ESPN.

“We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you.’ And now I’m saying the same thing. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide,” the coach added.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez finally tie the knot after 10 years

Walkout still casting a shadow

Ronaldo abandoned the national team camp in Copenhagen just before their match against Denmark in the Nations League after he was an unused substitute for a 2-1 win away to Norway on September 27.

The Portugal captain chose not to applaud the travelling fans with his team-mates, for which he apologises in his statement. Ronaldo’s search for a record 1 000 career goals continues, and he has returned to training in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. He has scored 979 times for Portugal, Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

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