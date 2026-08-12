Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez finally tie the knot after 10 years

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez have officially become husband and wife after almost a decade together.

The couple exchanged vows in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on Tuesday, August 11, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, confirmed the news on social media, sharing a romantic photograph of their hands showing off their wedding bands, accompanied by the initials “C❤️G”.

The low-key celebration came exactly a year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on August 11, 2025, when she showed off her spectacular diamond engagement ring.

The pair, who have been together since 2016/2017, have largely kept details of their wedding away from the public eye, despite intense speculation about where and when they would finally tie the knot.

Ceremony deliberately intimate

According to reports, the ceremony was deliberately intimate, with the couple choosing a private celebration in Cascais rather than the lavish celebrity wedding many fans had anticipated.

The couple share five children – Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Jr., daughter Alana Martina, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and and another daughter, Bella, whose twin brother, Ángel, tragically died shortly after birth in 2022. Rodríguez has been a prominent figure in the family and has spoken openly about her relationship with Ronaldo and their children through her Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first crossed paths while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Their relationship later became public, with the couple making their first major public appearance together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2017.

What began away from the football spotlight has since grown into one of the world’s most closely followed celebrity relationships.

Rodríguez has built her own profile as a model, entrepreneur, and social media personality, while continuing to support Ronaldo throughout his record-breaking football career.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo shatters records and becomes first man to score in six World Cups

The couple’s engagement was announced in spectacular fashion last year, with Rodríguez posting a photograph of her hand adorned with the enormous diamond ring and confirming that she had said yes.

For years, fans have speculated about when the pair would finally marry. Ronaldo had previously spoken affectionately about Rodríguez, while she has described him as the love of her life.

Their wedding now makes official a relationship that has survived nearly a decade in the global spotlight, including career moves, family milestones and profound personal loss.

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