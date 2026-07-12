Soccer

Crunch time for Ellis ahead of Wafcon Banyana selection

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 16: Dr Danny Jordaan, president of the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Desiree Ellis, Coach of South Africa Women team during the South Africa national women's soccer team training session at King Zwelithini Stadium on April 16, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will probably be having sleepless nights in the coming days, as she is due to announce her final squad for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco later this month.

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  • Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will soon announce the final 23-player squad for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, starting July 26.
  • The team’s preliminary squad features key players like Bambanani Mbane, Linda Motlhalo, captain Refiloe Jane, striker Thembi Kgatlana, and goalkeepers Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart.
  • Young talents such as Cimone Sauls, Zoe October, Ronnel Donnelly, and returning midfielder Robyn Moodaly-Salgado are competing for spots in the final team.
  • Banyana Banyana aim to reclaim the Wafcon title after winning it for the first time in 2022 and will open their campaign against Tanzania in Group B.
  • Securing a top-four finish at Wafcon will also qualify Banyana for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, making the tournament doubly important.

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