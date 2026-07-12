Crunch time for Ellis ahead of Wafcon Banyana selection

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will probably be having sleepless nights in the coming days, as she is due to announce her final squad for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco later this month.

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