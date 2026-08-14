Da Cruz hopes Sundowns clash will be at Champions League level

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz says his side is ready for the Mamelodi Sundowns test early in the season and hopes to match their CAF Champions League standard.

Chiefs host the reigning African champions in a mouthwatering Betway Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Amakhosi heads into the encounter full of confidence, following back-to-back wins that have placed them at the top of the league standings with six points.

They face a Sundowns side that is also enjoying a two-match winning run, following their closely contested wins over Polokwane City and TS Galaxy.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on Thursday, Da Cruz admitted that they are faced with a tough game ahead but will push his charges to hopefully produce a fixture at the same level as the Champions League.

“We have analysed them, but we know that it will be a tough game, and from our squad and our technical staff, it will be for us to push our level to be the same and make it a Champions League game,” Da Cruz said.

“For me, it is easier to prepare for these types of games because the motivation is natural for players. But I don’t want the players to play this game before the game is played.

We need to keep our minds very cold and just be focused on our performance. We don’t have a lot of time to prepare, but we need to be focused on Sundowns now.

As far as player availability is concerned, Da Cruz confirmed that Ethan Chislett, Flavio Silva, Bradley Cross, Paseka Mako, Nkanyiso Shinga, Rushwin Dortley, Khanyisa Mayo and Faiz Abrahams will not be in the matchday squad due to injury and lack of match fitness.

“It will be the same players because the time is too short. These players will be out of the squad for this game. We also have one who we’re doubtful about. We will wait for the medical department today [Thursday] to make a decision,” he added.