Danny Jordaan defeats Sandile Zungu and gets fourth term as SAFA president

The battle for the South African Football Association (Safa) presidency is over after incumbent Danny Jordaan defeated his challenger Sandile Zungu by a massive victory in the elective congress held at Vodaworld in Midrand on Saturday afternoon. Jordaan hammered Zungu by 157-82 votes.

The presidential elections pitted Jordaan against businessman Zungu who was very confident this past week ahead of the voting. At the end of the day, the voters gave Jordaan his fourth term at the top table of the national association.

Jordaan descended to the throne in 2013 after he nailed Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko. In the last elections in 2022, Jordaan pipped Ria Ledwaba and he did the same with Zungu on Saturday. Even though Jordaan had mentioned that it was going to be his last term, Jordaan ceded the call made by his constituency to lead the association for another term.

Zungu was confident throughout the campaigning and was under the impression that he had done just about enough to ascend to the throne. Jordaan’s fourth term means that he will lead Safa until 2030.

Jordaan campaigned like the veteran he is – silent and targeted the most important people, the regions that actually put the X sign on the ballot paper. He quietly went about his business as he charmed the regions’ leaders and won their hearts. It did not matter that he is still attending court for corruption case, and that Safa is financially struggling, the regions voted for their man.

This is a developing story…

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