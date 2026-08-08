Downs and Bucs advance to MTN8 semis after hard-fought victories

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have both safely booked their spots in the MTN8 semi-finals, following their hard-fought victories on Saturday.

Sundowns beat Polokwane City 3-2 in extra time, thanks to a winning goal by the returning striker Cassius Mailula at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Pirates, on the other hand, also had to dig deep in extra time, as substitute Gamphani Lungu smashed and grabbed the game from a stubborn Durban City in the last minute of extra time to ensure that the defending champions continue their mission in defending the MTN8 for the 5th time in a row.

Both the Buccaneers and Masandawana will have to wait for the last round of quarterfinal matches on Sunday, which will first see AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United go toe-to-toe at the Chatsworth Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal, while Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows will close it off at the FNB Stadium.

The semi-final draw will then take place immediately after the Amakhosi and Arrows game, to see which four teams will battle it out to edge closer to the Wafa Wafa crown.

Pirates drew first blood in their game against Durban City from the penalty spot, when dribbling wizard Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to head into the break with the lead.

City, who were one-man down after Brooklyn Poggenpoel was sent off for a foul on Yanela Mbuthuma in the box, managed to get an equaliser when striker Jean Lwamba found the back of the net to take the game all the way to extra time, but unfortunately lost it right at the death when Lungu landed the sucker punch.

Sundowns also experienced a similar challenge and had to fight tooth and nail to book their spot in the last four, and Mailula was the hero, as he reintroduced himself in the PSL in style.

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