Downs and Usuthu looking to topple Bucs on top of the log in league battle

Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu will have more than just three points on their minds when they face off at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night, with both teams looking to close the gap on Betway Premiership leaders Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns and AmaZulu are level on seven points, occupying third and fourth place respectively. Kaizer Chiefs, also on seven points, sit second and will be in action against Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium on the same evening.

Pirates moved to the summit of the standings with 10 points after securing a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, increasing the pressure on the chasing pack.

Contrasting momentum ahead of Loftus clash

The two sides arrive in Pretoria on the back of very different results.

Sundowns will be eager to respond after suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the MTN8, while AmaZulu head into the encounter with confidence following an impressive 2-0 victory over Siwelele FC last week.

With the league table tightly contested in the early stages of the campaign, the match presents both clubs with an opportunity to strengthen their title ambitions and potentially move closer to the top of the standings.

Modiba calls for immediate response

Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba has stressed the importance of bouncing back quickly and avoiding consecutive defeats.

“We have taken positives from our last game as we march on to our next game in the Betway Premiership. At Mamelodi Sundowns, we try very hard not to lose consecutive games, so we will work towards ensuring that we bounce back,” said Modiba.

The Bafana Bafana international acknowledged the challenge posed by AmaZulu, praising their quality and attacking threat.

“We know AmaZulu are a good team, a tough team too, but so are we. They are well rested, which is not an excuse. They have dangerous players that are speedy.

“I, however, believe our coaches are going to put up a team that is going to do well on the day, and hopefully we get the maximum points.”

Home advantage key for Masandawana

Modiba believes collecting points at home will be crucial if Sundowns are to mount another successful league challenge.

“We are expecting a pound-for-pound game. It’s going to be an exciting game to watch. I think it is important to continue winning and do well at home.

“We are looking to collect as many points at home so we can stand a better chance to do well in the league.”

He also highlighted the role of the club’s supporters, who are expected to turn out in large numbers at Loftus Versfeld.

“It’s another game at home where we can perform in front of our supporters, who play a big role and always come out in numbers, especially when we are at Loftus.”

The Betway Premiership encounter is scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm.