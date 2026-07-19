Soccer

Desiree Ellis and Banyana already targeting the scalp of Tanzania in Wafcon opener

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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Ellis and Banyana already targeting the scalp of Tanzania in Wafcon opener
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 14: Desiree Ellis, South Africa head coach during the International Women's Friendly match between South Africa and Algeria at Princess Magogo Stadium on April 14, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana are on their way to Morocco for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). Coach Desiree Ellis, along with her squad, are setting their sights on their opening clash against Tanzania next Monday.

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  • Banyana Banyana are heading to Morocco for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), starting with a match against Tanzania.
  • The team is in Group B with Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso, with all matches at Moulay Rachid Stadium.
  • Coach Desiree Ellis emphasizes focusing on the first game and preparing similarly for all physical, long-ball playing teams.
  • The squad includes versatile players, with foreign-based players joining soon, and a strong defensive and midfield lineup.
  • Wafcon serves as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, highlighting the tournament's high stakes.

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