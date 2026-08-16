Ellis confident Banyana World Cup dream can come true

By Siyasanga Monoalibe

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she is confident that her side has what it takes to go forward in the intercontinental play-offs and secure qualification for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Banyana beat long-time rivals Nigeria 2-1 during their highly contested encounter in Casablanca on Thursday. Goals from Thembi Kgatlana and captain Refiloe Jane were enough to take the team over the line and keep the World Cup dream alive.

It must also be mentioned that shotstopper Kaylin Swart had a game of her life, as she made it extremely difficult for the Super Falcons to beat her between the sticks.

Swart pulled some match-winning saves, especially the one in the dying minutes of the game, to help Banyana get over the line already with a player down.

Ellis admitted that her team did not have the best of starts, but some moments of brilliance helped produce a famous win over Nigeria, who will miss out on the World Cup for the

first time.

“I think we just like to make things difficult for ourselves, but the dream is still alive. I think we started well. We had a lot of ball possession, but we never really threatened. I think they had more shots at goal, but when we came out at halftime, we started moving the ball around.

“They had a big chance, and Kaylin made a huge save, and that was probably the turning point of the game. On the other side, there was the penalty, but this team never gives up,” Ellis said.

“Now we get another opportunity to go forward, and our objective is to qualify for the World Cup, and we’re still in it. I just want to congratulate the players, the technical staff, and everybody because it was a lot of hands on deck to make sure that we get to this point and keep the dream alive.”

Banyana will play the next phase of the qualifiers in November, which will feature two teams from Africa and Asia and one each from Oceania and South America.

The first group of the Sasol-Sponsored team arrived yesterday, while the rest of the team will land back home today.