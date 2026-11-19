Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has confirmed that her team will travel without seasoned goalkeeper Andile Dlamini for their Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifier playoff encounter against Chinese Taipei in Morocco on Saturday.

Dlamini was substituted off in the first half during Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies’ CAF Champions League final against AS FAR.

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Ellis has since confirmed that Dlamini will be replaced by University of Western Cape (UWC) shot-stopper Thandeka Ngcobo, who will join Kaylin Swart and Kebotseng Moletsane before jetting off to Morocco on Thursday night.

READ: Downs Ladies coach Godfrey Sapula says losing CAF star to AS FAR is still bitter pill

Opportunity knocks for Ngcobo

Speaking to the media at the AW Muller Stadium at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Ellis said Dlamini’s injury is an opportunity for another player to step up and showcase their talent at national team level.

“Look, it’s a big blow. Andile is a very seasoned campaigner. But you know, we’ve got a core group of players, and it’s an opportunity for someone else to step up,” Ellis said.

“I’m sure you all saw the game on Sunday [against AS FAR], and we hoped that she was still going to be able to play, but unfortunately now she’s been ruled out.

“But I think Thandeka has had a very good season with UWC. I think that’s the reason why they’re in the position that they are. So, another opportunity for someone else to come in and make their mark,” Ellis added.

Banyana’s road to Brazil

The tournament will take place in Rabat from 28 November to 5 December, with the South Africans facing Chinese Taipei on Saturday. Ecuador and Uzbekistan will follow this in the first week of December.

READ: Ellis confident Banyana World Cup dream can come true

This will be part of a mini-tournament involving six nations – the others being Ghana and Papua New Guinea – where the top two will advance to the final round of the 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Brazil.

Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat will host the matches. In the final phase, six teams will face off in three single-elimination matches, and the last trio standing will secure their World Cup spots in Brazil.

Cameroon, Malawi, Algeria and Morocco have already booked their tickets to South America after finishing in the top four of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in August.