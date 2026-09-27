Ellis under pressure to deliver Olympic spot

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has unveiled her squad that will play against Madagascar in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers next month.

The South Africans will face the islanders in back-to-back matches at the Free State Stadium on October 9 and 13 and Ellis has chosen a strong and capable squad to do the job.

The 2028 Olympics will be in Los Angeles, US, and will run between July 11 and 29.

Under Ellis’s watch, South Africa did not feature in the past editions of the Olympic Games in 2020 and 2024.

She will be under immense pressure to avoid early-round defeats, as happened against Botswana in 2020 and Nigeria four years later.

Banyana are struggling to qualify for the Fifa Women’s World Cup next year in Brazil.

Their hopes are hanging by a thread after they were knocked out of the Wafcon tournament in the quarter-finals. They are now negotiating an arduous intercontinental play-offs route.

Sixteen countries are scheduled to compete at the 2028 Olympics. Fifteen women’s national teams from six confederations will qualify to join the US, who qualified as the host nation.

Banyana, who are former Wafcon champions, received a bye in the first round because of their ratings as one of the powerhouses in CAF.

They will play in four tough knockout rounds to book a spot in Los Angeles and become one of Africa’s two representatives at the Olympics.

Full Banyana Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Kebotseng Moletsane.

Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede, Sinegugu Zondi, Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo.

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (captain), Linda Motlhalo, Amogelang Motau, Kholosa Biyana, Nomvula Kgoale, Sphumelele Shamase.

Forwards: Thembi Kgatlana, Hilda Magaia, Ronnel Donnelly, Siyamthanda Qashani, Bonolo Mokona, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Gabriela Salgado, Hildah Magaia.