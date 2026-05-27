Emotional Broos says Mzansi has given him the most love in his 55-year career

In anticipation of the eagerly awaited final Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup squad announcement, national team sponsor Standard Bank hosted a send-off breakfast for the team at their headquarters in Rosebank on Wednesday.

Led by coach Hugo Broos, all 32 Bafana players who are in the preliminary squad attended the event, as a rousing crowd at the flagship Standard Bank five-star green-rated complex welcomed them.

Broos took to the stage to address the staff chanting his name from the railings spanning 11 storeys and delivered an emotional speech, conceding that South Africa has given him the most love and support in his 55-year football career.

Message of support from Safa president

“I could not have done this job without my entire technical team and my assistant Helman Mkhalelele,” Broos said.

“Secondly, I am 74 years old, and in my 55-year career in football, I can assure you that what I am seeing today [a full crowd] … I have never felt this kind of love and support, and I thank you all for that.” A visibly emotional Broos added as he walked off the stage.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan also took a moment to give a keynote, expressing his delight and sending a message of support to Broos and his team.

“We are going to the biggest football event in the world, the FIFA World Cup. It will be the first time the tournament will have 48 teams, with 10 coming from the African continent.

“And we must remember that Africa has 52 countries, but only 10 will be going there, and Bafana Bafana will be a part of it.

“We were one of the first teams to qualify for the World Cup, and the final match at the Mbombela Stadium [against Rwanda] just demonstrated the amount of love and support people have for this Bafana Bafana team.

“So, we wish all the players, the technical team and the staff all the best. We know they will make us proud.”

Final squad announcement on Wednesday

Broos will announce his final 26-member squad on Wednesday night at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will host them for a send-off dinner.

Bafana will open their World Cup Group A account against Mexico on 11 June at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

“Football is the heartbeat of our nation. When Bafana Bafana take to the field, they carry with them the hopes, pride and spirit of millions of South Africans,” said Kabelo Makeke, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank PPB South Africa.

“As a committed partner of Safa and a long-standing supporter of South African football, Standard Bank is honoured to stand alongside the team as they prepare to compete on the world stage.

“This partnership reflects our belief in the power of sport to unite communities, inspire young people and showcase the very best of South Africa to a global audience.”