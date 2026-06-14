Opinion

Fans vent frustration at Broos’ defensive line-up

By Sunday World
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Football supporters across fan parks in Mzansi were left frustrated and disappointed on Thursday night as a defensively shaped Bafana Bafana slumped to a 2-0 loss to Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


 

  • Football supporters across fan parks in Mzansi were left frustrated and disappointed on Thursday night as a defensively shaped Bafana Bafana slumped to a 2-0 loss to Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper   Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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