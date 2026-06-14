Fans vent frustration at Broos’ defensive line-up

Football supporters across fan parks in Mzansi were left frustrated and disappointed on Thursday night as a defensively shaped Bafana Bafana slumped to a 2-0 loss to Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

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