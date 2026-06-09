Fifa 2026 World Cup Wonderkids: Nico O’Reilly

The Manchester City and England prospect Nico O’Reilly has dazzled this past season and is set to star in this year’s Fifa World Cup in Mexico. As the World Cup draws closer, we put the spotlight on some youngsters seemingly set to illuminate the beautiful game’s greatest tournament.

Date of birth: 21.03.2005

Teams: England & Manchester City

International debut: 13 November 2025 vs Serbia (aged 20)

Position: Left-back/midfielder

Standout skills: Technique, ball-carrying, strength, versatility

Why O’Reilly could be a World Cup sensation:

The Manchester City academy graduate broke into his boyhood club’s senior side during their pre-season tour of the USA in 2024, and is out to a cap a meteoric rise back in North America this July.

After playing 20 matches during his debut campaign, the 21-year-old smashed that tally by December of this season and has become a key cog in Pep Guardiola’s side. That form saw O’Reilly, who had won 21 caps across U15 to U20 level, earn a maiden senior call-up last October. While he didn’t make his bow in that window, he played every minute in World Cup qualifying victories over Serbia and Albania a month later.

Undoubtedly his standout match in a City shirt came in the 2026 League Cup final this March. With the decider versus Arsenal goalless, O’Reilly ghosted in from left-back to head his side ahead on the hour mark. Four minutes later he did it again, drifting into the penalty area and nodding home to make the game safe.

Guardiola has described O’Reilly’s form this term as “extraordinary”, with the youngster playing across a variety of positions. The majority of his minutes have come at left-back, but he also been deployed further up the left side, in central midfield and his natural No10 position.

O’Reilly’s magic moments:

Enjoy highlights of the moments that have made the Manchester City and England star one of the World Cup 2026’s players to watch.

What’s been said about O’Reilly:

“[He is] incredible defensively, offensively and [from] set-pieces. What a player he is becoming, playing different positions. He is exceptional. What a season! I don’t know if he is the best player or the man of the season, but the young one? Guys, it has to be.” Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach

“He is a very calm person. He’s very intelligent on the pitch, and has adapted so, so well to all the new things we have demanded from him.” Thomas Tuchel, England coach

“He is as close to a Rolls Royce of a football player at that age that I’ve ever seen. His accepting of the ball on the half turn, his courage to take the ball and beat players in deep parts of his own defensive third, and his then positivity to go forward. When he strides forward, it looks like Gareth Bale. He’s got that run of smoothness and good running style. Then he gets in the box and he’s good in the air.” Gary Neville, former England international.

“What he’s doing is just remarkable. I love watching him play.” Micah Richards, former Manchester City defender.

“Nico O’Reilly is a role model for every single player in this Academy. He started his journey with the Academy aged Under-9. So [he is] a great role model for those kids who start their journey now in the class of 2025. And specifically the last 18 months, everyone is so proud of his development. He was a midfielder in the Academy, and when you see his improvement in terms of how he defends, it’s incredible to see and it’s an indicator for his self-motivation, his resilience and his self-belief.” Thomas Kruecken, Manchester City Academy Director

O’Reilly’s World Cup 2026 fixtures:

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