Former Bafana analyst Sinesipho Mali opens up about joining Usuthu

Former Bafana Bafana analyst Sinesipho Mali has broken his silence about his new role at AmaZulu FC, where he will serve as the head of football strategy ahead of the new season.

AmaZulu announced the appointment of Mali on Tuesday, stating that the 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the club, having previously worked at the highest level locally and internationally.

“AmaZulu Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Sinesipho Mali as the club’s new head of football strategy, effective immediately,” the club stated in a statement.

“Mali joins Usuthu after an extensive career in South African football, most recently serving within the Bafana Bafana technical set-up.

“His impressive résumé also includes roles with Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs and Mthatha Bucks, where he earned a reputation for his expertise in opposition analysis, talent identification, recruitment and football strategy.”

Reunion with Zwane

Mali, who will be reuniting with Usuthu coach Arthur Zwane, having previously worked together at Chiefs, has since reacted to his new role after making history with Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

“My history with this great football club goes back many years. AmaZulu was the first club to ever give me a professional interview when Coach Steve Barker was in charge,” Mali said.

“I also had the opportunity to work with the youth team during the 2015 Engen Champ of Champs tournament as the opposition analyst. Although we narrowly missed out on the final, those experiences have always stayed with me.

“I can genuinely say this is a move that has long been written in the stars. There have been opportunities over the years, but I’m grateful that the timing is finally right. I hope to build on the outstanding work already done by the coaches and technical staff over the past few seasons.

“Through my experience at the international level and across various levels of the game, I hope to contribute to the continued growth and long-term success of this amazing football club,” Mali added.

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