Former Kaizer Chiefs star Michael Nkambule has died

Former Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa’s junior national teams player Michael “Rooi” Nkambule has died. He was 37-years-old.

The Daveyton-born dribbling maestro passed away on Friday morning at the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs, and the news of his death was confirmed by his older brother Joe Nkambule later on the day. At the time of his death, the retired player was a member of the Ditlhake Masters FC.

Nkambule was hospitalised after he was involved in a car accident a few weeks ago. He was returning from a Masters and Legends tournament in Limpopo, which was organised to honour the retired former Marumo Gallants star Joseph “Tight” Molongoane.

“They had returned from Limpopo, and he went to collect his car in Springs. He got involved in the accident on his way home, where he hurt his spine, and was taken to the Far East Hospital,” his brother Joe Nkambule told Sunday World.

“He was later transferred to Joburg General Hospital [Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital], where he was operated on. After a few days, he was taken back to Far East Hospital and he was recovering well. From Thursday his situation got worse, and he was taken to extra care. At around 12pm on Friday I got a voice message that he was no more—we are still surprised because he was talking, was okay, and was responding well. We are devastated as a family,” he added.

He leaves behind his two daughters Ntokozo and Amahle.

In his youth, Nkambule was snapped up by overseas scouts and went on to play in France for Strasbourg FC in the French top-tier division. He failed to break into the first team and returned to the PSL, where he joined SuperSport United. He later rejoined Amakhosi.

He also played for Black Leopards in the PSL and was part of the SA Under-20 and Under-23 national teams in his youth.

This is a developing story…

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