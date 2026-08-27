Gayton McKenzie hammers SAFA over Pitso’s salary offer, VAR delay

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has criticised the South African Football Association (Safa), describing its standoff with Pitso Mosimane before he was appointed Bafana Bafana coach as an apartheid legacy that continues to shape the thinking of the association’s leadership.
Mosimane rejected an initial offer of about R5 million a year to coach Bafana, taking over from Hugo Broos, whose contract with the national team came to an end. He later accepted a revised offer of around R10 million, although this was still less than what his predecessor earned.
McKenzie was speaking to the media after the memorial service of slain boxer Zolani “Last Born” Tete outside the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City.
READ: Zolani Tete remembered as sports minister vows to restore boxing’s glory
McKenzie said Mosimane deserved the same salary that was paid to former Bafana coach Broos.
McKenzie said, “The problem with us sometimes is that apartheid has done big damage to us, more damage than we could imagine.”
“The fact that you want Pitso to justify a big salary when you had offered much more to another man who is doing the same job as Pitso is the apartheid legacy in our brains. to value the black man less than you value a white man.”
He said Mosimane should not be compared with football coaches working in teams that play in the Motsepe League. “Pitso has won cups, Pitso has built a name, and Pitso is our product,” said McKenzie.
McKenzie also reiterated the need for Safa to introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in South African football.
“As far as VAR is concerned, whether they like it or not, VAR must be in our league. I’ve given them the money, and I have spoken to Danny Jordaan this morning. We are meeting this weekend. I said to him, president of Safa, we want VAR in the leagues, and he agreed with me,” said McKenzie.
READ: Safa responds to Gayton McKenzie, saying they did not chow VAR funds
He said he had spoken to Boxing South Africa CEO Tsholofelo Sejaka about providing support to Tete’s family and ensuring that the boxer’s legacy was kept alive for future generations.
McKenzie also defended Tete, saying the boxer had never taken a banned substance but was a victim of jealousy in the sport.
“He would have been the real comeback kid because he had discipline. I warn boxers, jealousy is very rife in boxing. Watch what you drink. I’m standing here and I’m telling you, he never took a banned substance,” said McKenzie.
- Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie criticized Safa's standoff with Pitso Mosimane over his salary as an apartheid legacy in the association's leadership.
- Mosimane initially rejected an offer of about R5 million per year to coach Bafana Bafana but later accepted a revised offer of around R10 million, which was still less than his predecessor Hugo Broos earned.
- McKenzie stated that Mosimane deserved the same salary as Broos and highlighted the undervaluing of black coaches due to apartheid-influenced thinking.
- McKenzie insisted that Safa must introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in South African football, stating he had provided funding and secured agreement from Safa president Danny Jordaan.
- He defended slain boxer Zolani "Last Born" Tete, asserting that Tete never used banned substances and was a victim of jealousy within the sport.
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has criticised the
Mosimane rejected an initial offer of about R5 million a year to coach Bafana, taking over from Hugo Broos, whose contract with the national team came to an end. He later accepted a revised offer of around R10 million, although this was still less than what his predecessor earned.
McKenzie was speaking to the media after the memorial service of slain boxer Zolani "Last Born" Tete outside the Orient
READ: Zolani Tete remembered as sports minister vows to restore boxing's glory
McKenzie said Mosimane deserved the same salary that was paid to former Bafana coach Broos.
McKenzie said, "
"
fact that you want Pitso to justify a big salary when you had offered much more to another man who is doing the same job as Pitso is the apartheid legacy in our brains. to value the black man less than you value a white man." The
He said Mosimane should not be compared with football coaches working in teams that play in the Motsepe League. “Pitso has won cups, Pitso has built a name, and Pitso is our product,” said McKenzie.
McKenzie also reiterated the need for Safa to introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in
“As far as VAR is concerned, whether they like it or not, VAR must be in our league. I’ve given them the money, and I have spoken to
READ: Safa responds to Gayton McKenzie, saying they did not chow VAR funds
He said he had spoken to
McKenzie also defended Tete, saying the boxer had never taken a banned substance but was a victim of jealousy in the sport.
“He would have been the real comeback kid because he had discipline. I warn boxers, jealousy is very rife in boxing. Watch what you drink. I’m standing here and I’m telling you, he never took a banned substance,” said McKenzie.