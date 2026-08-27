Gayton McKenzie hammers SAFA over Pitso’s salary offer, VAR delay

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has criticised the South African Football Association (Safa), describing its standoff with Pitso Mosimane before he was appointed Bafana Bafana coach as an apartheid legacy that continues to shape the thinking of the association’s leadership.

Mosimane rejected an initial offer of about R5 million a year to coach Bafana, taking over from Hugo Broos, whose contract with the national team came to an end. He later accepted a revised offer of around R10 million, although this was still less than what his predecessor earned.

McKenzie was speaking to the media after the memorial service of slain boxer Zolani “Last Born” Tete outside the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City.

READ: Zolani Tete remembered as sports minister vows to restore boxing’s glory

McKenzie said Mosimane deserved the same salary that was paid to former Bafana coach Broos.

McKenzie said, “The problem with us sometimes is that apartheid has done big damage to us, more damage than we could imagine.”

“The fact that you want Pitso to justify a big salary when you had offered much more to another man who is doing the same job as Pitso is the apartheid legacy in our brains. to value the black man less than you value a white man.”

He said Mosimane should not be compared with football coaches working in teams that play in the Motsepe League. “Pitso has won cups, Pitso has built a name, and Pitso is our product,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie also reiterated the need for Safa to introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in South African football.

“As far as VAR is concerned, whether they like it or not, VAR must be in our league. I’ve given them the money, and I have spoken to Danny Jordaan this morning. We are meeting this weekend. I said to him, president of Safa, we want VAR in the leagues, and he agreed with me,” said McKenzie.

READ: Safa responds to Gayton McKenzie, saying they did not chow VAR funds

He said he had spoken to Boxing South Africa CEO Tsholofelo Sejaka about providing support to Tete’s family and ensuring that the boxer’s legacy was kept alive for future generations.

McKenzie also defended Tete, saying the boxer had never taken a banned substance but was a victim of jealousy in the sport.

“He would have been the real comeback kid because he had discipline. I warn boxers, jealousy is very rife in boxing. Watch what you drink. I’m standing here and I’m telling you, he never took a banned substance,” said McKenzie.

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