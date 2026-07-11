Gayton McKenzie sends emotional statement on Jayden Adams’ passing

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has released an emotional statement on the passing of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams.

Adams, 25, was found dead at his home in Stellenbosch after he allegedly took his own life on Saturday morning.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25,” McKenzie said in a statement.

Bright young talent

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.

“I will always remember watching Bafana’s match against Czechia in Atlanta. I recall noting how unusually quiet Jayden seemed on the bench in the second half, after he had been substituted – it was only afterwards that we learnt he had taken to the field that day carrying the fresh grief of losing his grandmother, Marianna, who had passed away only hours before kick-off.

“When I reached out to Jayden to offer my condolences and encouragement, I shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me, that he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all. That moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years, and it reflects the calibre of young man South Africa has lost.”

Flourishing soccer career

Adams’ football journey began at Stellenbosch FC, where he came through the club’s academy to become its first graduate to sign a professional contract in August 2020.

He went on to make 139 appearances for the team from the Winelands, helping them lift the Carling Knockout in 2023, before completing his move to Sundowns in January last year.

Grootman, as Adams was fondly referred to in recent months for his new bald haircut, continued to flourish at Chloorkop, adding a Betway Premiership title and a CAF Champions League crown to his honours within two years.

On the international stage, Adams was part of the Bafana squad that claimed bronze at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and earned his place in Hugo Broos’s squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, featuring in all three of Bafana’s group matches as they went on to make history by making it out of the group stage for the first time.

“On behalf of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, I extend my deepest condolences to Jayden’s family, his young daughter, his teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns, his fellow Bafana Bafana players and coaching staff, the South African Football Association, and the entire football fraternity. May his soul rest in peace,” McKenzie added.