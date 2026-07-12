Historic performances by Africa at 2026 World Cup

African countries delivered a historic performance at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with a record nine out of 10 CAF representatives advancing from the group stage to the Round of 32. Ultimately, Morocco and Egypt reached the Round of 16.

Round of 32: Seven teams – Ivory Coast, Senegal, South Africa, Algeria, Ghana, DR Congo, and Cape Verde. Many exited heroically after surrendering leads to higher-ranked opponents.

Round of 16 Finalists: Morocco and Egypt advanced to the last 16.

Morocco:

The north Africans, who reached the semi-finals in 2022 in Qatar, are believed to have, at one stage, fielded a starting XI made up entirely of players born outside Morocco – a striking reflection of their global diaspora talent pool.

For African football, it was another major statement from a Moroccan side that continues to show it can handle the pressure of knockout football.

Egypt:

The Pharaohs can feel a little hard done by the referee after they worked their socks off against an Argentinian side that was struggling for air in the Last-16 in Atlanta midweek. The referee played a major role in assisting Argentina to get over the line, leaving the Egyptians disgusted and

fuming.

Ghana:

For Ghana, their 1-0 loss to Colombia was a frustrating end to a campaign that had promised more after coach Carlos Queiroz’s side reached the knockout stage. The Black Stars competed physically but they struggled to dominate.

Queiroz said Ghana could not handle the pressure: “I felt really quickly that some ​of the Ghanaian players were fearful. They were not cool, calm, and collected when the pressure hit. It’s a ​very young team. We need more experience – when you play this kind of competition at this level, you cannot only count on the enthusiasm of the youths,” he said.

Algeria:

The Desert Foxes advanced to the second round after they recovered from an opening loss to Argentina to pick up victories against Jordan and Austria. The tournament saw the conclusion of Riyad Mahrez’s international career, as the captain announced his retirement immediately after their elimination. The defeat to Switzerland exposed defensive frailties and ultimately led to the parting of ways with coach Vladimir

Petkovic

Cape Verde:

The newcomers at the World Cup punched above their weight and created a razzmatazz whenever they rolled into town. For a country of just over 500 000 people, their World Cup campaign represented far more than football.

Cape Verde arrived at the tournament as debutants and outsiders, ranked 67th in the Fifa rankings and expected by many simply to gain experience. Instead, they produced a series of fearless performances that transformed them into one of the competition’s biggest success stories – they even advanced to the knockout stages in a group that included Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Their tournament ended against defending champions Argentina. And instead of being overawed by Lionel Messi and the reigning world champions, Cape Verde matched them blow for blow.

They returned home to a reception befitting champions after inspiring one of the greatest underdog stories in the tournament’s history.

Thousands of jubilant supporters lined the streets of the capital, Praia, on Sunday to celebrate with their heroes.

Senegal, Bafana Bafana, Ivory Coast and DR Congo:

The four Africans giants were in an uncompromising mood, and they reached the knockout cycle, convincingly, and en masse. But Bafana Bafana were the first to bite the dust. After a good outing in the group stage, Canada snatched a victory deep in injury time when the South Africans were already preparing themselves for extra time.

A few days later, Senegal and DR Congo joined the Ivory Coast as the three countries that were packing their bags and departing from the World Cup in the Last-32. The Elephants of Ivory Coast fell 2-1 to Norway. The Lions of Teranga (Senegal) were leading Belgium 2-0 with less than five minutes on the clock but they squandered the opportunity and ended up losing 3-2 and going home.

The Leopards (DR Congo) led England for the bulk of the match until Harry Kane’s brace destroyed them as fulltime approached. Ivory Coast too lost their focus with only three minutes to go and Norwegian Vikings pounced and slayed them.

This means that the three countries, touted to go far in the competition, lost their matches in the most crucial phase of the game. Football analyst Saddick Adams calls it the “African football disease” and he is wondering who “has the cure for this last minute faltering” from the African countries.

Tunisia:

The least said about Tunisia, the better…