‘I like both Danny and Sandile,’ says Patrice Motsepe on Safa president race

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has made his stance clear on the SA Football Association (Safa) presidential race between Danny Jordaan and Sandile Zungu.

Motsepe was speaking to the media at a press conference in Sandton on Wednesday afternoon, where he addressed several CAF- and African football-related matters.

One of the African football-related topics the multi-billionaire weighed in on was the race for the Safa presidency between Jordaan and AmaZulu FC chairman Zungu ahead of the upcoming elective congress on September 12.

“It’s very clear, we have to keep an eye [on the Safa elections] and keep South African football together, united within Safa, as well as the relationship between Safa and the PSL, it is very important,” Motsepe said.

‘I can’t pick sides’

“So, during those elections, CAF will be there to support, as well as FIFA, to make sure that the processes comply with the CAF and FIFA statutes and regulations. But what the president of CAF cannot do is pick sides. You don’t do that.

“My job is to give support and make sure it’s all done in a manner that’s legal and ethical, and to make sure that the candidate that wins is the one that enjoys the support of football in the country.

“I know Danny; he’s somebody I’ve known for many years, and I like him. I know Sandile as well; he was my secretary-general when I was president of black business. So, Danny will phone me and say whatever he wants.

“Sandile will also phone me and say whatever he likes, but I think there’s a clear understanding that, as a president of CAF, I must maintain a position of impartiality and neutrality,” Motsepe added.

Zungu lobbying regions

Zungu has vocalised his ambitions to take over Jordaan as Safa president and has seemingly lobbied several regions across the country, with about 10 of them present to show their support during his official presidential campaign launch last weekend.

Jordaan has been the Safa president for over 12 years and is on a mission to vie for yet another term in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, amongst many other announcements Motsepe made, it was that CAF has increased the winner’s prize money of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) from $1 Million to $ 2 Million (approximately R33 Million).

The Wafcon gets underway in Morocco on Sunday, with Banyana Banyana set to kick off their campaign on Monday night against Tanzania.