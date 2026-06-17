I saw Bafana’s crazy first match, says Czechia defender Jaroslav Zeleny

Bafana Bafana’s next opponents, the Czech Republic, say they know exactly what to expect from coach Hugo Broos and his men following their “crazy first match” against Mexico last week.

Bafana saw their return to the World Cup 16 years later end in tears, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat and saw two of Broos’ trusted soldiers, Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, shown straight red cards.

Mexico also saw defender Cesar Montes getting dismissed with a straight red card in stoppage time, which set an all-time tournament record for the most red cards shown in a World Cup opening fixture, led by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

Following their loss to South Korea, who came from behind to beat them 2-1, Czechia defender Jaroslav Zeleny said they have an idea how Bafana will approach the game on Thursday evening.

‘Bafana are more physical’

“The opponent will be typologically different. Korea had a lot of speed, and South Africa has more power players. I think the game will be a little more physical. I saw their first crazy match,” Zeleny told the Czech national team website.

“Not that they would completely rush into the press, and it would be a real duel. It was the opening match, so maybe one team was waiting to see what the other would do. They are in a similar situation to us, and they didn’t score a goal, so they are a little worse off.

“At the moment, they are in last place, and they will perceive it the same way we do. It will be either or. As soon as they don’t do something to us, it will be a dead end for them. We need to prepare better than them and win the match.”

Czechia and Bafana are both on zero points and lie in third or fourth in Group A, respectively, after their disappointing starts to the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns.

Which means they will both try to avoid defeat on Thursday, when they meet at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, USA, with the game set to get underway at 6pm (SA time).