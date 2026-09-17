Injury gives Chiefs’ struggling Brandon Petersen time to regain confidence

The news that Kaizer Chiefs number one goalkeeper Brandon Petersen will be out for six weeks due to injury has been met with mixed reactions by Amakhosi supporters.

As Chiefs prepare for their final fixture before the upcoming Fifa international break this weekend, the team has been dealt a double injury setback with Petersen and deadly striker Wandile Duba suffering injuries.

While other fans say that Petersen’s absence will be a blow to Amakhosi’s defensive plans, many other supporters say that this is a blessing and an opportunity for the shot-stopper to rest and regain his confidence, which is at an all-time low.

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Petersen, who has had a nightmare start to the 2026/27 Betway Premiership, sustained a knee injury during training on Tuesday morning and will be sidelined for an estimated four to six weeks. The experienced shot-stopper, who has featured in every match since the season kicked off in August, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and will now undergo rehabilitation.

The lanky 32-year-old had seemingly lost his sharpness and confidence in front of goals.

In the last four matches, Petersen conceded embarrassing howlers, something that worked against Chiefs’ impressive start to the season. He has also taken heavy criticism from the fickle Amakhosi and the lengthy lay-off may just come in handy in his journey to reclaim his position as one of the best goalkeepers in the PSL.

Last season, a string of strong performances resulted in Petersen being nominated for the Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season. He was pipped to the accolade by Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine.

There were also serious calls for Petersen to be included in the final Bafana Bafana squad that participated in the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA but coach Hugo Broos stuck to his guns and left him behind.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs goalie Brandon Petersen anticipating tough Betway season ahead

Duba has been ruled out for approximately two weeks after picking up a hip and groin injury. Duba, who has already netted three goals this season, has a minor defect in the affected area, and the medical team will monitor his progress closely over the coming week before determining the next course of action.

Chiefs has extended its best wishes to Petersen and Duba for a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming them back to action soon.

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