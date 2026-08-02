Soccer

Is Milford FC chairman Xanti Pupuma the new Jomo Sono?

By Sunday World
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Milford FC head coach Xanti Pupuma celebrates on the sidelines during a soccer match
KWAMHLANGA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 05: Milford head coach coach Xanti Pupuma celebrates a goal during the Nedbank Cup, Semi-Final match between TS Galaxy FC and Milford at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on April 05, 2026 in KwaMhlanga, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Once upon a time in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), there was a man called Jomo Sono, who was the founder, chairman, scout, marketer and coach of his team, Jomo Cosmos. The soccer-loving public would also jokingly call him the team bus driver.

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  • Milford FC chairman and coach, Dr. Xanti Pupuma, a practicing gynaecologist, faces challenges balancing his medical career with his football roles as the club enters the Betway Premiership.
  • Pupuma gained attention in 2024 after Milford FC's surprising Nedbank Cup upset over Kaizer Chiefs, leading to the club's rapid promotion.
  • The club operates as a family-run entity, with Pupuma’s siblings and father involved in daily management, easing his workload.
  • Pupuma promises an exciting, possession-based, and risk-taking style of football as the team aims to compete in the top flight.
  • Milford FC played their debut Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium, marking a significant milestone.

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