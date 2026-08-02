Is Milford FC chairman Xanti Pupuma the new Jomo Sono?

Once upon a time in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), there was a man called Jomo Sono, who was the founder, chairman, scout, marketer and coach of his team, Jomo Cosmos. The soccer-loving public would also jokingly call him the team bus driver.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- Milford FC chairman and coach, Dr. Xanti Pupuma, a practicing gynaecologist, faces challenges balancing his medical career with his football roles as the club enters the Betway Premiership.
- Pupuma gained attention in 2024 after Milford FC's surprising Nedbank Cup upset over Kaizer Chiefs, leading to the club's rapid promotion.
- The club operates as a family-run entity, with Pupuma’s siblings and father involved in daily management, easing his workload.
- Pupuma promises an exciting, possession-based, and risk-taking style of football as the team aims to compete in the top flight.
- Milford FC played their debut Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium, marking a significant milestone.