‘It’s dream to play in Europe’: Relebohile Mofokeng after officially joining St Gilloise

It is official! Relebohile Mofokeng is now a Royale Union Saint-Gilloise player after the Belgian Pro League side announced his arrival at the club on Thursday.

Mofokeng joins Saint-Gilloise on a long-term four-year deal with an option to extend his stay at the club.

‘President yama2000’

“Yes. President Yama 2000 has arrived,” the club said on its social media.

“The South African joins from Orlando Pirates on a four-year deal with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, holding an option to extend it by a further year,” said the club.

“The 21-year-old talent was in action at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico last week with South Africa.

“He started two matches, including the knockout clash against Canada, featuring his future teammate Promise David. In addition to his performances for Bafana Bafana, Mofokeng has been a key player for Orlando Pirates for several years. Last season, he helped them win the league title.”

‘The past year has been very special’

Reacting to his big move to the Pro League side, Mofokeng expressed his excitement about playing in Europe and the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Mofokeng told the club website after signing his contract.

“It’s a dream to play in Europe and to begin our Champions League qualifying campaign soon. The past year has been very special, with the league title, my first FIFA World Cup with South Africa, and now this important step in my career.

“I hope to continue developing as a player here. Together with the team, we’ll do everything we can to compete for trophies,” the 21-year-old added.

Mofokeng was one of the standout players for Bafana at the World Cup and was in the thick of things when Bafana made history by qualifying for the knockout stages of the global competition.

Read More: Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster two notable absentees in Bafana’s arrival