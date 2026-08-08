It’s official, Pitso Mosimane replaces Hugo Broos as the new Bafana coach

The South African Football Association’s (Safa) National Executive Committee (NEC) has approved the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach. This was confirmed by the SA football mother body at Safa House on Saturday afternoon.

Safa held a successful NEC Extraordinary Meeting at Safa House on Saturday, and the members backed Mosimane to return to the South African senior men’s national team and replace Hugo Broos, who stepped down a few days ago. Mosimane’s first stint with Bafana was between 2010 and 2012.

“The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends. We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week,” said Safa President Danny Jordaan following the NEC Extraordinary Meeting.

Bafana are riding the crest of a wave after returning from the 2026 Fifa World Cup a few weeks ago. The team also qualified for the Fifa World Cup for the first time in 24 years and made history at the 2026 global showpiece when the country qualified for the second round of the tournament for the first time ever after beating South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey, Mexico, courtesy of a lone strike from Thapelo Maseko.

The discussions at the NEC Extraordinary Meeting were robust and engaging, and Jordaan, who chaired the proceedings, said the members engaged all the items vigorously as they always do.

The NEC was also told about the preparations for next month’s SAFA Elective Congress, which will be held on 12 September 2026. Jordaan wished Sasol Banyana Banyana well ahead of their CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) 2026 quarterfinal against Morocco on Saturday (8 August). Banyana are just one match away from securing their spot at the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Brazil.

The South African senior women’s national team faces Wafcon hosts Morocco at the Moulay el Hassan Stadium in Rabat, where the winner will book their tickets to South America. Kickoff at 10:00pm (SA Time).

“Tomorrow is Women’s Day, we are also wishing them a day filled with endless success and happiness.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter