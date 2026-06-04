Itumeleng Khune hopes presence of legends in Mexico will inspire Bafana at World Cup

Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is adamant that the presence of the class of 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa will inspire the current Bafana Bafana team to do well against Mexico.

Khune is among the group of ex-Bafana players who were part of the 2010 World Cup squad on home soil and have travelled to Mexico to rally behind coach Hugo Broos and his men.

Khune and the likes of Siboniso Gaxa, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Lance Davids, Bernard Parker, Lucas Thwala, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, and Thanduyise Khuboni, amongst others, will take part in the 2010 World Cup legends game against Mexico on Sunday.

“For us who played in 2010 at the World Cup, we are an inspiration to the current generation. I hope they will be happy to see us there to support them,” Khune said during a Carling Black Label World Cup media launch on Tuesday.

‘An inspiration to the team’

“We will talk to them and share our World Cup experience with them, and I think that will serve as an inspiration to them.”

Bafana will once again play a FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico at the forthcoming global spectacle next Thursday.

Despite having confidence that Bafana can get a positive result against Mexico, Khune singled out two players that the defenders must be wary of.

“We just need to be careful of Raul Jimenez, who plays for Fulham [in the English Premier League], but I am confident that our defenders … we have TLB [Mbekezeli Mbokazi] at the back, he will put Raul in his pocket.

“There is also a 17-year-old wonderboy [Gilberto Mora], I think we need to be wary of him. But 16 years ago, we also played Mexico in the opening game and secured a 1-1 draw.

“So, even a draw will not be a bad result for us, because Bafana Bafana has been struggling to beat countries from Central America [Panama and Nicaragua in recent friendly matches], so we must expect a tough and physical game against Mexico, and we must be prepared for that because the two friendlies gave us an idea of how Mexico plays,” Khune added.